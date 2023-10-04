Using the fediverse/Mastodon for comments on blogs

Yesterday I moved away from Jekyll to build this blog (see more).
But while doing that, I also moved away from Disqus for handling the comments on my blog.
This wasn't a trivial move as it was hard to keep the old comments. I realized late that I was bound to this provider.

A nice list of self-hosted solutions is available on lisakov.com. But I was scared about the maintenance and hosting cost of such option.

As a long time user of Matrix, I gave a try to Castus Comments, but it was a bit too complex to manage.

I finally ended up discovering a very simple snippet on carlschwan.eu. This uses the Fediverse to expose comments on a static blog. So all the credits go to carlschwan.eu, @veronica@mastodon.online and @cassidy@blaede.family.

This is just perfect:

I can only think about three downsides so far:

Comments

You can use your Fediverse (i.e. Mastodon, among many others) account to reply to this post